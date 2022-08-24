Tony Khan Comments On CM Punk Calling Out Adam Page

After AEW World Champion CM Punk caused controversy last week, reportedly going off script on "AEW Dynamite" by calling out "Hangman" Adam Page during his in-ring promo, AEW President Tony Khan has shed some light on the possible reasoning behind Punk's comments. "Well, it's unresolved anger, I think, from the world title match at Double or Nothing, and we had not really tied up all of those issues," Khan said on "Busted Open Radio" this morning. "CM Punk made one appearance to wrestle after Double or Nothing and then it was immediately after that, that he got injured and was forced to step away. So there was clearly some stuff that never got resolved at Double or Nothing."

Punk defeated Page at Double or Nothing in May to win the AEW World Championship for the first time in his career, but as Khan noted, Punk was ruled out of action days later through injury. While Punk was out, Jon Moxley became the Interim AEW World Champion by defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi at the first AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June. Punk would eventually make a comeback during the Quake by the Lake special on August 10, confronting Moxley in the ring after his successful title defense against Chris Jericho.

After an explosive exchange last week on "AEW Dynamite," Punk and Moxley will collide tonight to unify the AEW World Titles. The match was initially set to take place at the All Out pay-per-view slated for September 4 but was surprisingly moved to tonight's broadcast, taking place in Cleveland, Ohio.

