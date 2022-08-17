CM Punk And Jon Moxley Set To Unify AEW World Titles On 8/24 Dynamite

In a rather shocking turn of events, AEW has announced that CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW Undisputed World Championship will take place on next week's "AEW Dynamite" at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH.

It was earlier assumed that the bout between the AEW World Champion Punk and AEW Interim World Champion Moxley would take place at the All Out pay-per-view on September 4. However, the heated war of words between the two wrestlers on the 8/17 "AEW Dynamite" followed by a huge brawl — which had to be broken up by security — has led to the match being announced earlier than expected.

According to AEW's social media posts, the winner of the bout will be known as the AEW Undisputed World Champion.

With the All Out pay-per-view just a few weeks away, fans on social media are also speculating if the Moxley vs. Punk match leads to the return of MJF. The brash wrestler has been off AEW TV since his pipebomb on the June 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite" at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Prior to his disappearance, MJF was confronted by Punk in an off-air moment, which many believe was done to set up a future feud for the AEW World Title.

Other matches announced for next week's show include TrustBusters vs. Best Friends in a Trios Titles Tournament match, the returning Penelope Ford vs. Athena, FTW Champion Hook vs. Zack Clayton, and AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve in our Glory vs. Private Party. AEW has also announced a promo segment featuring ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli.