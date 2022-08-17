AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (8/17): Danielson And Garcia Collide, Trios Tournament Begins, Ricky Steamboat Appears

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "Dynamite" for August 17, 2022!

Tonight's installment of "AEW Dynamite" features a HBO sponsor from the "House of the Dragon" television series, and will see the American Dragon, Bryan Danielson compete in the main event in a two out of three falls match against Jericho Appreciation Society member Daniel Garcia, who is being billed as the 'Dragon Slayer.' Garcia boasts a major victory over the Blackpool Combat Club member as he made Danielson pass out while locked in a Sharpshooter during their previous encounter, with this serving as the rematch.

Another tie-in to the sponsor is taking place in the form of a special guest timekeeper for the night, which will be WWE Hall Of Famer Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat, who is making his first-ever appearance for the company.

As well as that, the AEW Trios Championship tournament will officially begin as Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee will be in action against The Young Bucks and a mystery partner. It is currently unknown who the third man for that group will be, but it has been heavily speculated that this could be where fans see the return of Kenny Omega take place.

In the women's division, Toni Storm will be facing Kilynn King, while there will be tag team action as The Gunn Club will be continuing to try and impress their father (Billy Gunn) as they compete against The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison).