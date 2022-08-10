CM Punk Makes Surprise Return, Confronts Top AEW Star On Dynamite

The waiting is the hardest part, but it also makes the return that much more thrilling. CM Punk's many fans have patiently awaited his return ever since he was sidelined by a serious foot injury months ago.

The injury apparently happened on the June 1 episode of "Dynamite", just days after Punk won the AEW World Championship from "Hangman" Adam Page at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. During a live episode of "Rampage" on June 3, Punk revealed he was injured.

AEW chose not to strip Punk of his championship. Instead, it crowned an interim world champion. Jon Moxley won the title by defeating New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Updates on Punk's recovery have been few and far between. As recently as late last month, Punk told a panel at San Diego Comic-Con that there was no timetable for his return to in-ring action. He added he was re-learning to walk.