CM Punk Makes Surprise Return, Confronts Top AEW Star On Dynamite
The waiting is the hardest part, but it also makes the return that much more thrilling. CM Punk's many fans have patiently awaited his return ever since he was sidelined by a serious foot injury months ago.
The injury apparently happened on the June 1 episode of "Dynamite", just days after Punk won the AEW World Championship from "Hangman" Adam Page at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. During a live episode of "Rampage" on June 3, Punk revealed he was injured.
AEW chose not to strip Punk of his championship. Instead, it crowned an interim world champion. Jon Moxley won the title by defeating New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.
Updates on Punk's recovery have been few and far between. As recently as late last month, Punk told a panel at San Diego Comic-Con that there was no timetable for his return to in-ring action. He added he was re-learning to walk.
The Wait Is Over
The wait is finally over for everyone looking forward to Punk's return to AEW. He made a surprise appearance at the end of Wednesday night's "Dynamite".
Punk's reappearance came just minutes after Moxley's latest successful defense of the AEW Interim World Championship. Moxley defeated Chris Jericho to hang onto the gold. After the match, members of the Jericho Appreciation Society ran down to the ring. Moxley's cohorts from the Blackpool Combat Club and their allies followed and a wild brawl filled the ring.
With the J.A.S. holding the numbers advantage, and Jericho poised to floor Moxley with his own title belt, Punk's music played and the man fans had been waiting for stormed into the arena. Punk cleared the ring of the J.A.S., leaving only himself and Moxley.
Moxley and Punk stood face to face for a moment before Mox flipped off Punk and walked off, gruffly jostling Punk's shoulder on his way past him.
The stated plan for the AEW Interim World Championship has always been for the man holding the title to face Punk when he returns. It appears the match to determine the one, true AEW World Champion will go down at the All Out pay-per-view on Sunday, September 4.