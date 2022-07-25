CM Punk was part of Saturday’s AEW panel at San Diego Comic-Con. During the panel, Punk shared about his injury and his recovery timeline.

According to Mike Roe, Punk revealed that he has no timeline for when he will return to the AEW ring. He shared that his foot was shattered and he’s re-learning to walk.

CM Punk says he has no timeline for when he’ll be back, as his foot was shattered – says it’s healing, but not healed. Says he’s re-learning to walk. #sdcc #aew pic.twitter.com/O2QU4xYM6W — Mike Roe (he/him) @ #SDCC #MaskUp (@MikeRoe) July 24, 2022

The AEW World Champion has been out of action since the June 1 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he teamed with FTR to go against Max Caster and Gunn Club.

It was on the June 3 episode of “Rampage” and five nights after winning the AEW World Title from ‘Hangman’ Adam Page at Double or Nothing when Punk announced he was injured.

As noted, Tony Khan spoke about Punk’s recovery during yesterday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor post-media scrum.

“So, he’s doing well. He’s not behind in his recovery … Going into the [San Diego Comic-Con] Panel, he’s doing well and on track, and we look forward to a great unification match when he’s back, whoever the Interim champion is. I can’t rule [labor day] out but I also can’t promise because I don’t want to say anything when it comes to somebody’s recovery from a real, serious injury.”

Since Punk’s injury, AEW crowned an Interim AEW World Champion at NJPW x AEW Forbidden Door. Jon Moxley won the Interim AEW World Title after defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi.

