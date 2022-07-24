Last night’s Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view was the first time an ROH event was completely spawned by Tony Khan, including the creative build-up, booking decisions, location, aesthetic presentation, and so on. Tony was also front and center at the post-media scrum once the show concluded, and when asked about any updates on CM Punk, he offered what knowledge he had on the situation.

“So, he’s doing well. He’s not behind in his recovery … Going into the [San Diego Comic-Con] Panel, he’s doing well and on track, and we look forward to a great unification match when he’s back, whoever the Interim champion is.”

For fans hoping that Punk is back by AEW All Out during Labor Day weekend in Chicago, Tony isn’t shutting that idea down completely.

“I can’t rule [labor day] out but I also can’t promise because I don’t want to say anything when it comes to somebody’s recovery from a real, serious injury,” Tony explained.

Punk underwent surgery at the beginning of June for an unspecified injury to his lower leg region, which was apparently the “only option” to ensure it healed properly. During the San Diego Comic-Con panel this weekend, he went into a more thorough description of his injury and, as Tony mentioned, assured people that he’s on track to recover in the timeframe given by doctors.

The AEW World Champion gave an emotional address to fans on “Rampage,” explaining at the time that “a couple of things” were broken on his body, but his heart was the biggest one. The company would then go on to crown an Interim AEW Champion while Punk is sidelined with injury, with the intention to have the two clash to determine an Undisputed AEW World Champion upon Punk’s return. At the moment, Jon Moxley is the Interim AEW World Champion after winning it against Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW x AEW Forbidden Door. However, that may no longer be the case after his Championship defense against RUSH scheduled for this Wednesday on AEW “Dynamite.”

