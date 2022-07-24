Last night, AEW took to social media to announce brand new matches for the Fight for the Fallen edition of “Dynamite” later this week. Alongside the previously announced Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia and FTW World Champion Ricky Starks defending his title against Danhausen, Fight for the Fallen will also see an Interim World Championship match and one of half the Tag Team Champions in action.

After ten straight wins held across AEW, ROH, and different promotions in Mexico, Los Ingobernables member Rush will challenge AEW Interim World Champion and Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley for his Interim World Championship. This match is coming after Moxley and teammate Wheeler Yuta defeated Trent Barretta and Chuck Taylor of The Best Friends last week on the Fyter Fest Week 2 edition of “Dynamite.” Rush also had a match at Ring Of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor PPV this past Saturday. There, he defeated his brother, Dragon Lee, in a hard-fought bout. Rush will be joined by teammate Andrade El Idolo and Jose, the Assistant in his corner.

.@rushtoroblanco is coming off 10 straight wins across #AEW, #ROH & bouts in Mexico and will challenge #AEW Interim World Champion @JonMoxley for the title THIS WEDNESDAY at #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT & 8pm PT on TBS! pic.twitter.com/m1ev1kJEXR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 24, 2022

Not only will we see an Interim World Championship match, but we’ll also see one-half of the AEW Tag Team Champions, Swerve Strickland, take on new rivals Tony Nese and “Smart” Mark Sterling in handicap action. This match was made official after Nese and Sterling came out during Strickland and partner Keith Lee’s Championship Celebration last week. They tried to remove Strickland from the AEW Roster; however, their plan was foiled after American Rapper Kevin Gates knocked Nese out, and then Lee and Strickland threw their celebration cake in Mark Sterling’s face. Keith Lee will be banned from ringside during the match.

.@MarkSterlingEsq has tried to rally the roster to sign P.A.S.S. (People Against Swerve Strickland)! Annoyed by this @swerveconfident agreed to Handicap Match vs Sterling & @TonyNese w/ Keith Lee banned from ringside this WED #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE at 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/N5tNSpQUHR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 24, 2022

Also lined up for Fight for the Fallen is the previously mentioned Starks vs. Danhausen FTW Title match, which was made official after Danhausen accepted Starks’ open challenge at Fyter Fest. Additionally, the previously mentioned Danielson vs. Garcia, which was announced at yesterday’s AEW SDCC Panel. Then, there’s Thunder Rosa defending her AEW Women’s World Championship against Miyu Yamashita.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]