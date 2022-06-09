AEW World Champion CM Punk underwent successful lower leg surgery in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the company announced during the live telecast of “Dynamite” on TBS.

While the official diagnosis of the injury is still unclear, the announcers only mentioned that Punk got surgery to repair a lower leg injury. No timeframe was provided on Punk’s return to AEW TV.

During his emotional address to fans on last Friday’s “Rampage,” Punk made a reference to “a couple of things” being broken, with his heart being the biggest one, but didn’t specify the exact nature of his injury. Subsequently, Tony Khan addressed Punk’s injury on Wednesday’s Busted Open Radio where he stated that Punk was being treated by “one of the top doctors in the entire world and someone really renowned in sports medicine” but didn’t provide any further details on the injury diagnosis.

With Punk out of action for the foreseeable future, the road to crowning an Interim AEW World Champion got underway on this week’s “Dynamite” at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO. After Kyle O’Reilly won a battle royal also featuring the likes of Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, Keith Lee and Ricky Starks, he went on to wrestle Jon Moxley in the main event as part of AEW’s Interim World Championship Eliminator Series. As noted, Moxley defeated O’Reilly to advance to the main event of the June 26 Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he will wrestle either Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto for the Interim AEW World Championship. The Tanahashi vs. Goto match will take place at NJPW Dominion on Sunday, June 12.

The Interim AEW World Champion will wrestle CM Punk at a later date in a title unification match whenever the latter returns from injury.

