Kyle O’Reilly will face Jon Moxley in the main event of the 6/8 episode of AEW “Dynamite”.

O’Reilly outlasted 20 other competitors en route to winning the Casino Battle Royale and by doing so, he will face Jon Moxley in tonight’s main event with a spot at “Forbidden Door” to become the Interim AEW World Champion hanging in the balance.

O’Reilly was able to claim victory over Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, Lance Archer, Daniel Garcia, Tony Nese, Ricky Starks, Rey Fenix, Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, Jake Hager, Konosuke Takeshita, Max Caster, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, John Silver, Powerhouse Hobbs, Bobby Fish, Dante Martin and Wheeler Yuta. He picked up the win after accidentally eliminating Andrade, who he formed a partnership with earlier in the matchup, and would then escape a near-elimination by tripping Yuta onto the apron and sending the Ring Of Honor Pure Wrestling Champion crashing into the barricade with a super kick.

Following the match, former AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley was shown backstage reacting to O’Reilly’s victory. Moxley said 2022 had been an extremely challenging year for himself, even more than people know, but later tonight, he’s going to show O’Reilly and the entire world why he’s the face of “Forbidden Door”, AEW, NJPW, and all of professional wrestling.

AEW World Champion, CM Punk announced on the 6/3 episode of AEW Rampage that he suffered a foot injury and will be out of action indefinitely. Punk’s announcement sparked AEW President, Tony Khan, to make the decision to hold the Casino Battle Royale as part of the AEW Eliminator Series. AEW’s side of the bracket will be complete later tonight when Moxley faces O’Reilly, with the winner then facing NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goti at “Forbidden Door”. Tanahashi and Goti will square off at NJPW “Dominion” on 6/12.

