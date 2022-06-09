Jon Moxley is one step closer to becoming the interim AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

Tonight’s main event of “Dynamite” saw Moxley and Kyle O’Reilly square off in a stiff brawl against one another. After a bulldog choke, several knees to a downed O’Reilly, a charging knee akin to his mentor William Regal, and his signature Death Rider brainbuster, Mox secured the 1-2-3. He now advances to “Forbidden Door” on June 26 to compete for the interim AEW World Champion against a competitor yet to be determined.

It was announced last Friday that the AEW World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk was suffering from a foot injury, putting him on the shelf for the foreseeable future. While he is absent, an interim AEW World Champion will be determined by having Moxley face a top NJPW star, whether that be NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goti. Mox’s opponent will be set in stone after NJPW “Dominion” on 6/12 when the two men wrestle.

Earlier tonight, Kyle O’Reilly outlasted Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, Lance Archer, Daniel Garcia, Tony Nese, Ricky Starks, Rey Fenix, Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, Jake Hager, Konosuke Takeshita, Max Caster, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, John Silver, Powerhouse Hobbs, Bobby Fish, Dante Martin, and Wheeler Yuta in a Casino Battle Royale to advance to the main event. Despite the loss tonight, O’Reilly was successful in picking up a victory at “Double or Nothing” against Darby Allin.

As for Mox, he and his stable the Blackpool Combat Club have been rather dominant lately, only suffering a loss in the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW “Double or Nothing”. That loss came in a match where Yuta wasn’t present at the time, so the group is still undefeated as a trio in AEW.

The three men, Mox, Yuta, and Bryan Danielson, have had 4 matches as a combined unit and have dominated every single one. It will be interesting to see if BCC plays a role in the story between Mox and whichever New Japan star is his challenger for the interim AEW World Championship.

You can see full results from tonight’s AEW “Dynamite” at this link!

PARADIGM SHIFT for the win and @JonMoxley heads right for the #ForbiddenDoor on Sunday June 26 LIVE on PPV! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/gqrdwIBL7s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022

