With a proverbial avalanche of injuries coming down on the wrestling world, PWInsider has provided an update on three notably hurt wrestlers: AEW World Champion CM Punk, AEW Owen Hart Men’s Tournament Winner Adam Cole, and “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson. The news is promising for Cole and Danielson, with Punk’s injury the gravest.

As reported, Punk suffered a broken foot on Wednesday at “AEW Dynamite.” Punk announced he’d be taking time off to get surgery, though not relinquishing the AEW Championship. According to PWInsider, the surgery Punk is receiving is the “only option” to ensure the injury heals properly. There is no current timetable for Punk’s return.

Danielson and Cole’s injuries are less specific, according to PWInsider. Both men are described as “banged up,” with Cole reportedly suffering from multiple issues. Cole is being kept out of competition to rest up the various maladies, with the hope that he will be healthy enough to compete on June 26th at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in Chicago, IL. Cole was supposed to wrestle on the June 1st “AEW Dynamite” but was replaced by Hikuleo.

According to the report, Danielson’s unnamed injuries were accumulated or aggravated in the Anarchy In The Arena Match at AEW Double or Nothing. While rumored to be a concussion, no specific injury has been confirmed. Danielson is also expected to be healthy by Forbidden Door byt was recently pulled from a meet & greet due to the undisclosed injury.

The quantity of injuries is but a drop of water in an ocean of misery that the wrestling industry has been dealing with. Over in New Japan Pro Wrestling, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson was recently pulled from an event due to appendicitis, Will Ospreay missed matches due to a kidney infection, and Kota Ibushi still has not returned from the arm injury he suffered in the finals of the 2021 G1 Climax. In WWE, Cody Rhodes recently suffered a torn pectoral, just two months after his shocking return to the company. On the independent scene, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona is set for surgery for a torn bicep.

Wrestling Inc. sends well wishes to the near-dozens of wrestlers around the business resting up and healing from various injuries.

