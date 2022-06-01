AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed that two top stars from his roster are out injured after AEW’s Double Or Nothing, which has led to a match change for “AEW Dynamite” this week.

Neither Adam Cole nor Jeff Hardy will be competing tonight, despite the fact they had been advertised to do so during the PPV at the weekend. The match was originally going to be a 10-man tag team bout that would have seen AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, Christian and The Hardys competing against Undisputed Elite (Young Bucks, Adam Cole and reDragon).

Earlier this week that was then changed to an eight-man tag, with Cole and Jeff being taken out, but no explanation was provided. Now, Khan has revealed why that happened, while also adding two more wrestlers to bump this back up to a 10-man tag team encounter. He has apparently allowed Jeff and Cole to choose their own replacements, which has led to Darby Allin and Hiku Leo joining the bout.

Khan said: “With @AdamColePro & @JEFFHARDYBRAND out injured this week after #AEWDoN I’ve asked Adam & Jeff to pick replacement partners for #AEWDynamite’s LA debut tomorrow! Jungle Boy/@luchasaurus, @Christian4Peeps, @MATTHARDYBRAND team with @DarbyAllin vs reDragon/@youngbucks + @Hiku_Leo!”

Both Jeff and Cole were victorious in their respective matches at AEW Double Or Nothing on Sunday, with the Undisputed Elite star defeating Samoa Joe in order to win the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Cup. Meanwhile, The Hardys were able to defeat The Young Bucks in a dream encounter, although there was some concern for Jeff during that tag team match though as he appeared to be visibly in pain at points.

So far only two other matches have been confirmed for “AEW Dynamite” this week, with Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia set to compete in singles action following the Anarchy in the Arena match. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter will also be teaming up on the show to face Ruby Soho and Toni Storm.

