During tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament took place.

Adam Cole defeated Samoa Joe to become the first AEW wrestler to win the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s tournament.

To get to the finals, Cole had to defeat Jeff Hardy in the semifinals.

Others that took part in the tournament included Dax Harwood, Rey Fenix, Kyle O’Reilly, and Darby Allin.

Below are a few highlights from the match:

