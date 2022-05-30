During tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament took place.
Adam Cole defeated Samoa Joe to become the first AEW wrestler to win the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s tournament.
To get to the finals, Cole had to defeat Jeff Hardy in the semifinals.
Others that took part in the tournament included Dax Harwood, Rey Fenix, Kyle O’Reilly, and Darby Allin.
Below are a few highlights from the match:
It’s time for the #OwenHart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals with @SamoaJoe vs. @AdamColePro, for the first time ever! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K4pVMr pic.twitter.com/WwCLMN62xP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@adamcolepro looking to neutralize the size disadvantage in this matchup! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/9UGv0Z4CJz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@adamcolepro just dropped The Boom on @SamoaJoe! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/BYD2h5LAQQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Our live ongoing coverage of Double Or Nothing is available here.
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]