At Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, AEW announced a ten-man tag team match for this week’s “Dynamite” featuring AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, Christian and The Hardys vs. Undisputed Elite (Young Bucks, Adam Cole and reDragon).

In an update, AEW has pulled both Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole from the match, making it an eight-man tag instead. As seen below, AEW tweeted Monday night that Jurrasic Express, Christian and Matt Hardy will settle their issues with Young Bucks and reDragon this Wednesday.

No reason was provided as to why Hardy and Cole have been pulled from the scheduled bout. According to F4WOnline, Hardy is likely “nursing injuries” as a result of The Hardys’ physical battle with Young Bucks on Sunday.

For what it’s worth, a lot of fans on social media were worried about Jeff Hardy’s physical condition at Double or Nothing.

Wednesday’s Dynamite is a big one for AEW as they debut in Los Angeles, at The Kia Forum, with executives from Warner Bros. Discovery in attendance.

“I’m very excited because we’re at [The Kia Forum] next week, and I’m really just honored, and it’s a great privilege for us because a lot of the top executives from Warner Bros. Discovery are going to be at The Forum,” Khan told Sports Media Podcast last week. “They’re throwing a great event for us afterward in The Forum … with a lot of the people in AEW, and we’re going to hang out, and that means the world to us, getting to know each other better.”

No other matches have officially been announced for Wednesday’s show. However, Dante Martin did challenge TNT Champion Scorpio Sky to a match at Sunday’s Double or Nothing. The match could take place on either “Dynamite” or “Rampage” this week.

