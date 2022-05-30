During tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, the first match for this Wednesday’s episode of “AEW Dynamite” was announced.

The match announced is AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, Christian, and The Hardys vs. Undisputed Elite (Young Bucks, Adam Cole, reDragon).

At Double Or Nothing, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus retained the AEW World Tag Team titles and The Hardys defeated The Young Bucks.

Also, during the pay-per-view, Adam Cole defeated Samoa Joe to become the first AEW wrestler to win the Owen Hart Men’s Tournament and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Darby Allin.

This week’s “Dynamite” will be the promotion’s debut show in Los Angeles. Here is the lineup so far:

* Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy vs. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly & The Young Bucks

