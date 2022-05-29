Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Double Or Nothing Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

– The Acclaimed make their way out with Max Caster lighting things up with The Gunn Club, who he ends up calling Ass Boys. They get the PPV name wrong a couple of times until Anthony Bowens takes over and gets it right, before once again mocking their new friends as they head to the back.

HOOKhausen vs. Mark Sterling & Tony Nese

This one starts out with HOOK and Tony Nese inside the ring and the Premier Athlete tries to pose straight away, which allows HOOK to take him down immediately. Nese gets out of the right straight away, and that allows Danhausen to tag in which Nese finds hilarious. He allows Danhausen to get a free shot in, and he puts on a headlock, but Nese then drops him with a shoulder tackle.

Danhausen then showcases his own skills, avoiding Nese in the corner as he then hits a big boot, and he curses both of his opponents. Nese comes back in though, taking Danhausen down as the Premier Athlete begins singling him out with his aggressive style, beating him down in the corner.

Sterling then tags in and hits a suplex, but he then misses with his attempt at an elbow drop so Nese comes back in. He cuts off the tag by blasting HOOK to the floor, but Danhausen turns it around by taking down his opponent and bringing HOOK in. Nese looks for a tag but there is nobody there, and that allows the Team Taz star to begin throwing Nese around.

Nese tags out, and HOOK throws Sterling into the ring. Nese looks to distract him, but he gets thrown out of the ring as HOOK once again drops Sterling. He cuts the throat of Sterling, but Danhausen wants to be tagged in, he just puts his foot on Sterling and poses to get the win.

Winners: HOOKhausen

Wardlow vs. MJF

MJF’s music hits to kickstart the show, and after a slight pause, he makes his presence known, despite any reports about him from today. He does allude to all the reports from today though by running around in the ring like a plane. The bell rings and Wardlow immediately gets out of the ring to avoid any contact.

MJF then demands that Wardlow backs up, and he ends up sneaking in to get a shot at the back of his former bodyguard, but then Wardlow grabs him, only for MJF to squirm out of the ring again. Wardlow goes after him, and then they switch back as the cat and mouse game continues.

Wardlow grabs MJF by his head, and he finally gets him into the ring and goes for a Powerbomb straight away, but MJF counters by biting his head. Wardlow then screams at him, but MJF just pokes Wardlow in the eye, he counters another Powerbomb attempt into a pinfall, but when Wardlow kicks out, MJF starts playing up a knee injury.

MJF tries to put the ring on but the referee sees it and immediately pulls it off him and then he tries to sweet-talk him, claiming he will triple Wardlow’s pay. Wardlow shakes his hand, but then doesn’t let go as he laughs at him and hits a Powerbomb! The symphony then begins, and Wardlow plays to it by hitting a second Powerbomb.

Things aren’t over though as he hits another three, and puts his foot on MJF for the win…but no. Wardlow pulls his own foot away before the three count, and he hits a sixth Powerbomb. He starts hitting the classic Shawn Spears, ’10’ pose, and he goes on to hit that many Powerbomb’s before getting the victory.

Winner: Wardlow (He is now free of MJF’s contract)

– After the match, MJF is placed onto a stretcher and taken to the back. Tony Schiavone then speaks to Wardlow and reveals that he has heard from Tony Khan and Wardlow is officially All Elite, with the graphic being shown on the big screen.

The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys

The two Matt’s kickstart this one, both doing there, ‘delete,’ and ‘elite’ poses to start as Matt Jackson then takes the older wrestler down in their first exchange. Jackson sends Matt Hardy into the turnbuckles, and he is then faster than Hardy as he taps his wrist to mock the age of his opponent.

Matt Hardy takes control though and brings in Jeff Hardy, but before they can hit a double-team elbow strike, Matt Jackson strolls away to bring in Nick Jackson. He gets dropped by Jeff with a shoulder tackle who then starts juking, but Nick responds in exactly the same manner. Jeff fights back straight away with some elbow strikes that see Nick head outside as The Hardys hit The Young Bucks pose in the ring.

Nick then sprints back in but trips on the ropes, which lets The Hardys hit a double clothesline to send him out as they then throw Matt Jackson out as well. Matt Hardy then tags in but Nick slaps in, only for Hardy to respond with a clothesline to Matt Jackson as he tags in. Matt takes him down again and The Hardys then work together to throw Nick on top of him.

The Hardy’s then look for their classic move of Jeff running and leaping off Matt’s back, but Matt avoids it and Nick hits a huge kick to the face to Jeff. Matt Hardy then goes for a Razor’s Edge, but Nick cuts that off as well with a superkick as The Young Bucks take control. Jeff is able to tag in though, and he fights back with a double clothesline, but as Matt Jackson distracts the fans, Brandon Cutler stops the tag by pulling Matt off the ring apron.

Nick looks for a Whisper In The Wind but he misses wildly, Jeff then hits the move himself after a slight issue on the top rope where he almost slipped. This allows Matt Hardy to tag in and the Delete attack into the turnbuckles begins, which he then gives to Matt Jackson and then to Cutler as well.

Matt connects with a Side Effect to Nick, but as he goes for a Twist Of Fate Nick pushes him and Matt pulls the ropes, sending him out. Jeff Hardy then gets dropped by Nick Jackson as Matt Jackson tries to fly out but gets attacked. Jeff then attempts to dive back off the ropes, but he gets hit by a superkick and falls down. This leads to Nick Jackson diving off the top rope to wipe out everyone on the floor.

Back inside the ring The Young Bucks continue their control with Matt Jackson picking up a near fall. But he then eats a knee strike from his own brother after Matt Hardy avoids it. That happens again on the outside, this time with Cutler eating a kick as Jeff then dives off the apron to hit a clothesline to Nick. Matt Hardy keeps the attack going with a Side Effect to Matt Jackson onto the ring apron.

The Hardys then connect with Poetry In Motion, but after that Matt Jackson responds well with a catapult, stopping Jeff coming off the top rope. Nick Jumps in and hits a stomp while Matt is laying on the knees, but Jeff hits a jawbreaker to Matt Jackson, but then misses with the Swanton Bomb.

Matt hits the Twist Of Fate on Jeff as Nick follows up with Jeff’s own finisher, but he is able to kick out after it all! The Young Bucks miss with the BTE Trigger, but they respond with stereo superkicks to both of their opponents. The Hardys then eat several superkicks and they demand more, which they receive, but both men then kick out of pinfall attempts!

The Young Bucks then turn the steel steps on its side and set Jeff onto them but The Hardys fight back and Matt hits a BT Bomb to Nick in the ring. Meanwhile, Jeff sets Matt Jackson onto the steel stairs as he then heads to the top turnbuckle, hitting a Swanton Bomb on the stairs! Back in the ring Matt Hardy nails a Twist Of Fate, but Nick manages to kick out just in time.

Matt looks for it again and Nick reverses into a pinning combination, but Matt kicks out and hits the Side Effect into a Twist Of Fate. Jeff then tags in and connects with a Swanton Bomb for the win.

Winners: The Hardys

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay (TBS Championship Match)

Jade Cargill looks to charge into Anna Jay early but she responds with a boot to the face, Jay then countered the champion again, landing down on her in the middle of the ring. But, Jade then launches the challenger across the ring, following it up with a suplex and a huge clothesline.

Cargill heads to the second rope and drops down onto Anna, as she then charges into her in the corner. Jade looks to go to the top rope again, but Anna cuts her off and hits a huge superplex to the champion! Jade swings and misses which allows Anna to hit a lariat, and she then connects with a heel kick as she follows up by launching herself off the top with a flipping blockbuster.

Cargill takes herself outside the ring to regroup, but she gets sent into the steel steps instead. When she goes back into the ring, The Baddies try to get involved, but Anna drops them both with a double DDT. But when she gets back into the ring she eats a huge kick to the shoulder. Jade then attempts to hit Jaded, but Anna rolls through and then nails a thrust kick.

Mark Sterling then hobbles down and hands Jade a crutch, but Anna actually uses it and hits a Russian Leg Sweep with it, only for Cargill to kick out. John Silver then comes down and he takes out Sterling with a brainbuster to level things up. However, inside the ring, Jade hits the Eye Of The Storm, as Anna kicks out just in time.

Anna then reverses Jaded once again though, locking in the Queen Slayer, but Cargill powers up and sends her into the corner to escape the move. She misses with an elbow attack in the corner though, and the two women then end up brawling on the top turnbuckle. Stokely Hathaway then comes down and distracts Anna as Cargill hits Jaded from the top rope to retain.

Winner (and still TBS Champion): Jade Cargill

– After the match Jade and The Baddies confront Anna, but Kris Statlander comes out to help, they’re then joined by…Athena!!!

House Of Black vs. Death Triangle

Malakai Black starts out in control of the arm of Rey Fenix, and he follows it with several knee strikes until Fenix fires back by avoiding Black’s attack to then do his sit-down pose. Black does the same and they then nip up and Black takes control as Buddy Matthees comes in with a huge boot to the face.

Fenix hits one of his own and Pentagon Jr then comes in as he gets slapped in the face by Buddy, only for Penta to fire back with his own. The two men go back and forth with strikes but Penta throws him out of the ring, Matthews tries to cut off the dive to the outside, but Penta sees it come and turns and stares him down.

PAC and Brody King then tag in and the bigger man drops his opponent with some stiff shots. All six men then end up in the ring as they all brawl and spill to the outside, yet inside the ring, Brody and Black take down PAC. Each wrestler then takes someone down and out of the ring until it ends up with PAC and Matthews as the Englishman turns his opponent inside out with a poisonrana and then a lariat.

The House Of Black then isolate PAC with frequent tags allowing them all to remain fresh. However, Brody crashes and burns with a cannonball as Pac avoids it and brings in Fenix, and he does a great job of taking out Matthews and Black on his own. The Lucha Bros then launch themselves out of the ring with double tope suicidas to take down their opponents.

Death Triangle then hit a trio combination move on Brody, but he’s able to power out. Fenix then looks to dive out to Matthews but he blocks it and hits a suplex to the floor, so PAC takes him out with a dive only for Black to flip from the top turnbuckle to attack him, as Penta then launches himself out to do the same to Black.

Brody King then dives over the top rope and doesn’t quite clear it, but he manages to take down his opponents anyway while landing on the apron. They hit Dante’s Inferno, but Fenix’s partners come in and charge to break up the pinfall attempt. Death Triangle then wipe out their opponents and PAC nails a brainbuster to Black, but Matthews breaks it up.

He then starts fighting the Lucha Brothers, and Matthews gets Fenix to his knees, but Penta runs up them and hits a Canadian Destroyer onto the apron. They then grab Brody King and hit a DDT/Stomp combination to the floor, leaving Malakai surrounded on his own. He eats a trio of kicks to the face.

Black hits a back heel kick to to both Lucha Bros members, but PAC avoids his and hits a strike of his own. He then heads to the top rope, but Matthews stops the Black Arrow only to eat a kick of his own, as he then connects with a 450 to Black. Matthews gets sent outside the ring, and PAC then nails a German suplex.

Alex gets on the apron and distracts the official as PAC hits a low blow to Black, he then heads to the top rope…but the lights go off! When they come back on, Julia Hart spits the black mist to PAC, and Black nails the spinning back heel kick for the win.

Winners: House Of Black

Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe (Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Men’s Final)

Adam Cole looks to goad Samoa Joe into locking up, but the ROH TV Champion has other ideas as he starts throwing hands, beating down his opponent in the corner. He then nails a big chop and an enziguri in the corner to stay in control. Cole tries to pick up the pace by hitting the ropes, but he just gets mowed down with a back elbow.

Joe follows Adam outside the ring, hitting more chops and he sits Cole down onto a chair, but as he charges in Cole sees him coming and hits a superkick, following up by charging him into the ring apron, shoulder-first, which is followed by a charge into the ring post. He continues the attack inside the ring, working the shoulder of Joe once again with submission work.

Cole looks for Panama Sunrise by Joe catches him and just drives the knees of Cole into the mat. Adam tries to fire back by running into the corner, but he gets planted with an STO and then another series of jabs and a Manhattan Drop into a big boot/senton combination, but that only gets a near fall.

Joe attempts a powerbomb but his shoulder gives in on him, and Cole follows with a kick to the area, but as he hits the ropes, Joe drops him with a huge lariat. The two men then charge at each other, and it’s Cole that gets the best of the situation with a knee to the face. Joe then counters a superkick and slams Cole to the mat as he then gets onto his back with a STF submission.

With the official checking up on Cole, Bobby Fish appears and hangs the arm of Jor on the top rope, but he avoids the Boom and locks in the Coquina Clutch, but he has to relinquish it to attack Fish again. Cole then hits a trio of kicks to the injured shoulder as he comes in with the Boom afterward to get the win.

Winner: Adam Cole

Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker (Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Women’s Final)

Ruby Soho has Rancid play her theme song live, while Britt Baker has Fozzy’s lead guitarist play for her to kick things off. The two women then start a feeling-out process with Ruby taking control for the most part, but DM responds well with several forearm shots as she then sends Ruby into the corner.

Soho fires back with a clothesline which sends Baker out of the ring, and she then dives outside with a major dropkick to keep the momentum going. Inside the ring, Ruby heads to the top rope, but Britt pulls her down as she bounces off the top ropes with her ribs, which is an area she begins to sell.

Baker then targets the area by yanking Soho at the ring post, pulling her ribs into the area for further pressure. Soho fires back with some chops, but Britt then goes back with a big elbow strike to drop her opponent. Britt then goes to the middle rope but Ruby blocks it off and hits a superplex, which also hurts her ribs.

The two women then break things down with a slugfest just going back and forth until both of them drop down. The two women then exchange good reversals until Ruby connects with a suplex, following it with a senton from the top rope, but Britt kicks out! They once again head to the top rope, and Britt throws her off, following up with a Curb Stomp, and this time it’s Ruby kicking out just in time.

Baker then puts the glove on for the Lockjaw, but Ruby is able to reverse it, only for Baker to put her back in and go for it again which Soho gets out of with a pinning attempt. She hits the No Future and she then locks in a Sharpshooter, but the former Women’s Champion gets to the bottom ropes.

Soho then ends up on the shoulders of Britt, but Ruby gets out with a victory roll only for Baker to counter that with a pinning combination of her own, which catches Soho out as Baker wins.

Winners: Britt Baker

– After the match, Dr. Martha Hart makes her way out as Adam Cole and Britt Baker celebrate their victories. She thanks the fans for their warm welcome, she then puts over the work of Owen Hart and says we can now celebrate him again in the squared circle. She thanks Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, the Dark Side Of The Ring, Pro Wrestling Tees, and her family. She then presents the winners with a title each, and the trophy itself.

Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, & Paige VanZant vs. Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian, & Tay Conti

Sammy Guevara showcases great athleticism to avoid Ethan Page’s offensive moves, but he then gets to pick him up and hit a power slam as Sammy gets too arrogant. Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian then come in and go back and forth until Sky catches him with the dropkick, but Frankie then responds with a power slam of his own.

Sammy then tags in and Tay Conti distracts Sky, allowing him to take control as he then leaps from the top rope to hit a cutter. He heads over and swears at Paige while Sammy and Tay hit a double suplex to Sky, who kicks out straight away. Frankie comes back in and continues attacking his former partner.

Page grabs Kazarian to cheat, and that allows Sky to connect with a Flatliner, but as he looks for a tag Conti takes out Paige on the ring apron. Kazarian wants to tag out but his partners are busy flirting, yet as he takes control Sammy then tags in, which leads to him and Kazarian arguing and Sky pushes them into each other.

Paige then gets to tag in and she connects with several clotheslines and then a back suplex which she follows up with a back handspring. She looks for a TKO but Sammy stops it only to eat a huge punch from her and then a tornado DDT to Sammy. Paige then drops Conti head-first into his crotch and then a Michinoku Driver.

Conti then uses her Judo background to take Paige down and she follows up with a series of big pump kicks in the corner and then another in the ring but Paige kicks out. Conti hits a facebuster to the knee, and the couple then ends up making out until their opponents all get in the ring, but Frankie has seen enough and he leaves them to it.

It all breaks down here until Sammy is taken down with a cutter from Sky, but Kazarian comes back in with a DDT to him. He tags himself in and launches Sky in and then nails a cutter, but he kicks out just in time! Conti then argues with Frankie for tagging in, Sammy tries to nail him with a superkick but he moves and he takes out Conti!

Frankie throws him out of the ring, but he turns around into a roundhouse kick from Page and the TKO from Sky.

Winners: Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, & Paige VanZant

Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly

The two men look to take control early on, but Kyle O’Reilly comes in hot with a big knee strike, and he follows it by just beating down his opponent in the ring. A bust open Darby Allin begins to fight back though, hitting the Code Red for a near fall. Kyle once again goes for knee strikes, and he then hits a big forearm.

Allin responds with a knee strike of his own and he follows it with a stunner, but as he then goes for a suicide dive, things don’t quite go right as Allin lands very awkwardly. He does it again though, and this time Kyle catches him, locking in the body scissors on the floor.

Back inside the ring and Kyle once again controls things with his striking, and he then delivers a brainbuster which almost gets the job done. He then transitions into an ankle submission, but Darby steps over into a version of a Scorpion Deathlock, which forces O’Reilly to head to the ropes.

Allin fights himself back into things and takes a huge risk, leaping off the top turnbuckle with a Coffin Drop which lands on Kyle on the apron. He then looks to do it again inside the ring, but Kyle catches him with a counter, and then the two men just start trading punches and slaps until they both go down.

Kyle rocks him with a huge one, and he then nails a PK, but Allin kicks out at one, so Kyle does it again, and this time he kicks out at two. Kyle hits another, follows it with the diving knee drop and gets the win.

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly

Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb (AEW Women’s Championship Match)

Both women lock up with real fire to kickstart the match, bouncing around the ring, and they then lock up again with the champion powering down Serena Deeb, but she is able to bridge to avoid a pinning predicament. Rosa then maintains control of the shoulders, working a great submission.

Thunder Rosa transitions nicely into a pendulum submission, and she follows it with a shoulder tackle. Rosa then channels her inner Dustin Rhodes with the drop-down uppercut, but she misses with a charge after that, only to then boot Deeb out of the ring. Thunder follows it with a baseball slide attempt but misses, and Deeb then sends the champion into the ring post.

Back inside the ring, Deeb connects with a swinging neck breaker, and she then sets Rosa on the top rope, locking on another submission that wears the champion down. Rosa battles back and charges into the corner several times to take down Deeb, followed by a great dropkick and Northern Lights suplex.

The two women continue to go back and forth until Deeb locks in the Octopus hold, and then connects with an impressive move from the top rope, flipping while holding Thunder to slam her face-first. The Professor then focuses on the ankle, but Thunder turns it around and starts smashing the knee of Deeb into the mat before a big double clothesline.

Rosa dives from the top rope to stomp down on Deebs back, immediately hitting a Death Valley Driver, but the challenger kicks out and then comes in with a chop block to get straight back on top of things. She follows it with a Figure Four Leglock and while it’s set in the women just trade huge slaps to each other as they then roll out of the ring.

Deeb nails the Detox inside the ring, but Thunder ends up getting her foot onto the ropes. Deeb stomps on that for good measure and then powerbombs the champion. Thunder then hits a back body drop and almost wins it with a roll-up, but she then hits a roundhouse kick for good measure.

Rosa misses with a knee attack in the corner, but Thunder catches her opponent on the top turnbuckle. They crash down with a superplex and Thunder hits Fire Thunder Driver to win.

Winner (and still champion): Thunder Rosa

Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, & Ortiz (Anarchy In The Arena Match)

The match starts immediately with everyone brawling around the arena as this kickstart with complete chaos as Jon Moxley’s music just blares. Matt Marnard gets launched into the seats while Moxley brawls with Chris Jericho. This is complete chaos and impossible to keep up with as Moxley’s song has started again.

Jericho nails Moxley in the eye with sunglasses, while brawling just continues everywhere. Kingston has bust open Marnard massively, while in the ring Jake Hager is brawling with Santana and Ortiz are brawling as tables are being set up on the side. They get a two-count for a double suplex, while Jericho uses the soundboard to attack Moxley.

Kingston and Marnard brawl into the bleachers, while Danielson is attacking Cool Hand Ange on the stairs. Back at ringside Santan and Ortiz layout Hager, putting him through the tables while Moxley uses the huge swinging camera to smash into Jericho. In the bleachers, Marnard is covered in mustard and is brawling away.

Garcia is fighting with Ortiz, dropping him with a piledriver onto the steel stairs while Danielson keeps fighting Parker down the stairs. Marnard has trapped Kingston with the merchandise stand, while Moxley continues brawling with Jericho. Garcia has joined Marnard and he beats down on Kingston.

Moxley launches a cooler at Jericho while Kingston and Garcia brawl on the concourse, with Garcia dragging him by a belt around his neck. Jericho then tries to lock in Walls Of Jericho to Moxley on a table, but it breaks on him and they both collapse through it. Moxley then hits a tope suicida to Chris, following it with a Figure Four Leglock on the outside.

Danielson appears at ringside and he is unloading on Hager with kicks while Moxley starts unscrewing the top turnbuckle, but Hager turns things around and suplexes Bryan onto the entranceway. Moxley starts whipping Jericho with the turnbuckle while Santana and Ortiz brawl with 2.0 out near the fans.

Jericho turns things around on Moxley with a chair, attacking him, while 2.0 get placed onto tables as a ladder is set between them. Moxley pulls out a barbed wire table in the ring, but Santana and Ortiz climb their ladder and drop down to take out 2.0 through the tables! Jericho uses the fire extinguisher back at the ringside area to the face of Moxley.

Danielson and Hager are crawling into the ring and they end up brawling as do Jericho and Moxley, but they end up swapping opponents. The BCC members stare at each other and just beat down their opponents before they lock in submissions! Kingston then starts hobbling down with a can of gasoline and he pours it all over Jericho and Bryan.

He gets the lighter but Bryan slaps it away and they then start brawling. Moxley tries to pull them apart but he eats a chair shot and Hager sends him into the barbed wire table. Jericho then hits Judas Effect to Kingston and then he whacks Bryan around the head with the turnbuckle post but he kicks out!

Bryan starts fighting back to Hager and Jericho, unloading his classic kicks to each man. He connects with the Psycho Knee to Hager, and then to Jericho who is holding a chair that smashes him in the face, yet Chris kicks out! Bryan promises he’s going to kick his “f*cking head in,” but Hager appears with the bat to attack the knee of Bryan.

Jericho then locks in Walls Of Jericho while Hager chokes him with the ring rope, and the official rules the match to an end, giving the Jericho Appreciation Society the win.

Winners: Jericho Appreciation Society

– Andrade El Idolo is shown in a video package signing a new member to the Andrade Family…Rush!

– Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page are interviewed backstage, they’re feeling pretty great and Sky wants to know who is next. That leads to Dante Martin appearing

Jurassic Express vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland (AEW Tag Team Championship Match)

This one starts out as a complete brawl and the champions both dive in different directions to take out their opponents. Luchasaurus ends up being tagged out though as Swerve Strickland comes in. But Team Taz regain control with Powerhouse Hobbs just running through Swerve. Jungle Boy hits the ring to break up the pinfall and he then tags in, hitting Swerve with a hurricanrana.

He follows that buy diving outside of the ring twice in a row to take down Swerve, but the third attempt sees Keith Lee catch him and then slam him onto Luchasaurus. Ricky Starks then hits the ring and he starts traveling on the top rope, but Jungle Boy pulls him and makes an awkward landing.

He gets to his corner but nobody is ready, and Strickland then tags in and he begins chopping down Hobbs with different strikes. They send Starks into the champions, and Strickland then runs up Keith Lee and flips off him to take all of them out. Hobbs aims for a powerbomb but Strickland counters with a hurricanrana.

Lee then comes in and lifts Hobbs putting him onto the top turnbuckle but Hobbs fights back and throws Swerve to the ring. Luchasaurus then runs into Starks and starts throwing hands with Hobbs, and while he misses in the corner, he then hits a double clothesline on Team Taz.

Keith Lee then tags himself in and the three being men stare each other down and start throwing hands. Luchasaurus looks for a double Chokeslam, but his targets then work together and Chokeslam him instead. Hobbs and Lee then stare each other down and the Limitless One launches Hobbs over the top rope.

Lee flips over the top rope to take everyone out and then back in the ring Luchasaurus lifts him and drops the challenger, but Keith kicks out immediately. They then start throwing hands against each other, but Hobbs then returns with a neck breaker from the top rope to both of them.

Starks and Jungle Boy come in and Starks looks to hear to win, but Christian pulls his feet off the ropes and that leads to Hobbs attacking him. Ricky then rocks Jungle Boy with a Spear, but somehow Jungle Boy kicks out. Starks then nails the Rowshambo but Luchasaurus breaks up the pinfall.

Hobbs then powerbombs Luchasaurus but gets taken down by the Swerve Stomp. Luchasaurus then ends up accidentally kicking Jungle Boy in the face and Lee and Swerve hit a huge double team that seemingly has this done until Hobbs breaks it up. He and Lee then start throwing hands again, but Starks catches Lee with the FTW Title.

Strickland throws Hobbs into the ring post, but he gets hit by Jungle Boy. Starks wants to use the title again but Cage pulls him away. Swerve misses with the stomp and the champions connect with Jurassic Express to retain the titles in a great match.

Winners (and still champions): Jurassic Express

Adam ‘Hangman’ Page (c) vs. CM Punk (AEW World Title Match)

The two men lock up early on with Hangman Page showing some aggression in the corner as CM Punk brings it back with a chop as they then go face to face and square up. The two men exchange big chops with the champion getting the best of the situation. Punk then drops the champion with a back elbow, and he begins controlling the match on the mat.

Punk hits a bodyslam as the fans begin to sour on him, and he heads to the top turnbuckle to hit a crossbody, but Page rolls through and then connects with the fallaway slam. They head to the outside and Page continues to showcase aggression, pushing Punk’s head into the steel stairs.

Before getting back into the ring Page poses on the ring apron to mixed reactions from the audience. Punk then takes advantage of that, hitting a flurry of forearm strikes, but Page then responds with a massive rolling elbow strike of his own which drops the challenger, and he then revels in the fan response before sending Punk sternum first into the turnbuckles.

Page looks to set up for the Buckshot Lariat, but Punk sees it coming and he smashes Hangman off the ring apron and into the barricade. On the outside, Punk runs at his opponent, but the champion reverses with a pop-up powerbomb onto the ring apron! Page then scales to the top turnbuckle for a moonsault but Punk gets into the ring only to eat a diving clothesline instead.

Page dumps Punk outside the ring and once again climbs the turnbuckles, but this time Punk joins him up there to hit a superplex. He then connects with the classic knee strike in the corner, followed up by the running bulldog. He springboards in with a lariat and then hopes for a Sharpshooter but Page fights out of it only to eat a neck breaker instead.

Punk looks for the top rope again but Page knocks him to the floor and once again he goes for the moonsault, and this time the champion connects! However, inside the ring CM Punk is able to turn things around and lock in the Sharpshooter, only for the champion to get his hand on the rope.

Punk thinks about the Buckshot Lariat but Page reverses with trying the GTS, which Punk also fights out of. He then hits a Roundhouse Kick and he once again goes for a Buckshot, but he collapses on the landing before properly hitting it, and Hangman is able to kick out of it as Punk sells the knee.

Both men then look for the GTS, but neither connects. However, Page does nail a Powerbomb, and he then hits the Dead Eye, but Punk kicks out just in time! Page looks for the GTS but Punk grabs the ropes, he spills off and then hits the Roundhouse, but Page then grabs him and connects with the GTS, only for Punk to kick out!

They then go back and forth with their brawl before spilling out over the top rope as Page then launches Punk over the timekeeper’s table. He lifts the World Title over his head, but the official takes it off him and places it in the ring. Hangman gets ready to deliver the Buckshot, but he walks into the GTS attempt, only for Page to kick the official in that moment.

Hangman hits a lariat and both men are down with no referee. The champion goes to grab the belt, but he then throws it down and looks for the Buckshot, but Punk reverses and hits the GTS…new champion!

Winner (and new AEW World Champion): CM Punk

