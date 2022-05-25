Following the recent merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, the newly-formed Warner Bros. Discovery held their upfront presentations in New York City last week. All Elite Wrestling, which broadcasts on networks owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, received a passing mention during the proceedings with a graphic of Red Velvet shown, but nobody from AEW was live for the presentation. This news elicited some concern about AEW’s relationship with the company post-merger, but according to Tony Khan, there’s nothing to worry about.

During an interview with Richard Deitsch of the Sports Media Podcast, the AEW president provided breaking news about WarnerBrothers/Discovery attending one of their upcoming shows.

“I’m very excited because we’re at [The Kia Forum arena in Inglewood, California] next week, and I’m really just honored, and it’s a great privilege for us because a lot of the top executives from Warner Bros. Discovery are going to be at The Forum,” Khan said. “They’re throwing a great event for us afterwards in The Forum … with a lot of the people in AEW, and we’re going to hang out, and that means the world to us, getting to know each other better.”

While AEW’s future following the merger remains unclear, more news will likely follow the company executives’ attendance at the AEW show on June 1, which will be the Double or Nothing fall-out edition of “AEW Dynamite” and will mark AEW’s first live event in the Los Angeles area

“It means so much to us to be working with the largest producer of content now after this great merger,” Khan said. “It’s an honor to be a part of this family … and it’s going to be so strong.”

