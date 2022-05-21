Warner Bros. Discovery held its upfront presentations in New York City. This follows the recent merging of WarnerMedia and Discovery.

There was speculation over recent weeks over how prominently AEW would be featured during the upfronts. In the end, AEW received little more than a passing mention. It was included in a graphic that showed Red Velvet. No one from AEW was present in person for the presentation.

Some new developments were announced to the media buyers who were present. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced that the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery had surpassed the reach of either company on its own.

Streaming head JB Perrette said that HBO Max and Discovery Plus will now be combined into one streaming service under the banner of the newly combined Warner Bros. Discovery. Moving forward, the company also revealed that it will offer customers both ad-free and ad-supported products at two different prices. Warner Bros. Discovery will follow Disney Plus and Netflix, which are also working on ad-supported tiers for their streaming platforms.

