AEW has announced their Los Angeles debut.

The first-ever AEW event in Los Angeles will take place on Wednesday, June 1 from The Forum. This will be the post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 and will start at $30.

As seen below, promotional material for AEW’s LA debut features The Young Bucks, MJF, Keith Lee, AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page, AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, CM Punk, Chris Jericho, Sting, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Thunder Rosa, Jon Moxley, and Adam Cole.

Below is a current look at the AEW tour of the West Coast:

* Wednesday, May 25: AEW Dynamite from the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas

* Friday, May 27: AEW Rampage from the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas

* Sunday, May 29: AEW Double Or Nothing from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

* Wednesday, June 1: AEW Dynamite from The Forum in Los Angeles

* Friday, June 3: AEW Rampage from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California

