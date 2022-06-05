Shortly after returning to the ring and capturing the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, Juice Robinson has been hit with another physical complication that puts him out of action.

Robinson was pulled from the “Best of the Super Juniors 29 Final” earlier this week and it was announced during the broadcast it was due to appendicitis. Young Lion Ryohei Oiwa became the substitute opponent for Tomoaki Honma on that night, but Honma still picked up the victory.

Robinson’s return date to active competition is currently unknown as he requires surgery to remove his appendix. It was announced that Robinson is scheduled to defend his IWGP US Title in a three-way match at “Dominion” against SANADA and Will Ospreay, but he will be unable to compete at the event on June 12.

A fellow Bullet Club member, Jay White, will be challenging Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the show that night, and the faction’s dominance over the “Dominion” card doesn’t stop there. IWGP Tag Team Champions Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale will be defending their tag titles against Jeff Cobb & The Great-O-Khan.

Impact Wrestling’s X-Division Champion and someone who aligned themselves with Bullet Club this past week, Ace Austin, has a suggestion for a replacement match since Robinson won’t make it. He has offered to put his X-Division Championship on the line in a match at “Dominion”, and if a NJPW star wins, they will take his place defending the title in the Ultimate X match at “Slammiversary” on June 19.

Stay tuned for updates on Juice Robinson.

ジュースがドミニオンを作ることができない場合、誰かがXディビジョンチャンピオンに挑戦できるかもしれませんか？ If Juice can’t defend at Dominion mayb there should be an X Division title match instead 🤔I’m willing to defend my title & my spot in Ultimate X at #Slammiversary #NJPW — Ace Austin 🤘🏼♠️ エース・オースティン (@The_Ace_Austin) June 4, 2022

