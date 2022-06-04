The full card for NJPW’s upcoming Dominion event has been unveiled.

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s next major event goes down next Sunday, June 12 from the legendary Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. The event is set to feature several major matches including IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada defending his title against Jay White in the night’s main event, in addition to Juice Robinson defending his United States Championship against Will Ospreay.

Earlier today, AEW President Tony Khan announced the Interim AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament to crown an Interim AEW World Champion following champion, CM Punk’s injury. One of the eliminator matches will take place at Dominion, which will pit Hiroshi Tanahashi against Hirooki Goto. The winner of Tanahashi vs. Goto will face either Jon Moxley or the winner of the battle royale which is set for the 6/8 episode of AEW Dynamite at AEW and NJPW’s joint ‘Forbidden Door’ pay-per-view event on 6/26.

The full card for next weekend’s event can be found below:

* Kazuchika Okada (C) vs. Jay White – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto – Interim AEW World Championship Eliminator Match

* Juice Robinson (C) vs. SANADA vs. Will Ospreay – IWGP United States Championship

* Tama Tonga (C) vs. Karl Anderson – NEVER Openweight Championship

* Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale (C) vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great-O-Khan – IWGP Tag Team Championship

* EVIL, SHO, and Yujiro Takahashi (C) vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and El Desperado – NEVER Openweight Six-Man Championship

* Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi – Provisional KOPW 2022 trophy

* Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, and Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo, Ace Austin, and Taiji Ishimori

* TJP, Francesco Akira, and Aaron Henare vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan

* Toru Yano vs. Doc Gallows

Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of NJPW Dominion on Sunday, June 12, beginning at 5:00 a.m. ET/2:00 a.m. PT.

