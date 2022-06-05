AEW star Bryan Danielson is reportedly injured.

According to a new report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Danielson was forced to miss a meet and greet today, because he could not fly due to an undisclosed injury.

The meet and greet was located in New Bedford, Massachusetts at The New Bedford venue.

The venue had confirmed the news to Fightful.

As of this writing, neither Danielson nor AEW have confirmed the injury news.

Bryan Danielson was forced to miss a meet & greet today. The venue tells Fightful that he’s injured and unable to fly. AEW nor Danielson have confirmed or commented on an injury as of yet. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 5, 2022

Stay tuned for updates on Bryan Danielson.

