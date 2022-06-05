AEW star Bryan Danielson is reportedly injured.

According to a new report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Danielson was forced to miss a meet and greet today, because he could not fly due to an undisclosed injury.

The meet and greet was located in New Bedford, Massachusetts at The New Bedford venue.

The venue had confirmed the news to Fightful.

As of this writing, neither Danielson nor AEW have confirmed the injury news.

Stay tuned for updates on Bryan Danielson.

