Wrestling Inc. has exclusively learned that Will Ospreay will miss a scheduled booking this weekend due to a serious medical issue that landed him in the hospital. Warrior Wrestling released the following statement to Wrestling Inc. this morning:

“Due to ongoing treatment and recovery from the severe kidney infection that left him hospitalized a few days ago, Will Ospreay will not be appearing at Warrior Wrestling 22 in St. Louis this Saturday, May 28th. We have been monitoring the situation daily and just spoke with Will. He was hoping to recover in time, but it is simply not possible. Will sends his best to all Warrior fans. Warrior Wrestling will be announcing additional talent for the card shortly. Stay tuned!”

Ospreay was scheduled to face Davey Richards at Warrior Wrestling 22 and we are told Warrior is now working to find a new opponent for Richards. Ospreay is the current Warrior Wrestling Champion.

Ospreay’s kidney infection revealed itself late last week and forced Ospreay to miss RevPro’s “Epic Encounter” event in London, England, last Sunday. He was scheduled to defend the Undisputed British Heavyweight Title against NJPW star Minoru Suzuki.

“I can’t stand up without feeling the need to faint, I’m sweating then cold straight away,” Ospreay wrote in a social media post over the weekend. “Friday night I had my [blood] taken to find out I have a serious kidney infection. Sorry.”

Ospreay was still sharing images from his hospital room on Twitter on Monday. Warrior Wrestling tells us Ospreay is no longer in the hospital and is at home, recovering and checking in with his doctors.

I’ve never had an IV before…it’s such a strange feeling aye 😂 Like giving a milk bottle to a piglet. https://t.co/XQME4PWc0E pic.twitter.com/CbE3x56oQE — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) May 23, 2022

