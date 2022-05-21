Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay will miss Sunday’s RevPro Epic Encounter event in London.

RevPro Wrestling announced on Saturday that Ospreay will miss the event due to a kidney infection.

Ospreay was originally going to defend the Undisputed British Heavyweight Title against NJPW star Minoru Suzuki.

Suzuki will still be wrestling at the event, though his new opponent has yet to be announced. Suzuki is a past champion. He held the Undisputed British Heavyweight Title for 105 days in 2018.

According to RevPro’s statement below, the promotion will try everything to reschedule the match. It was also noted, that Ospreay thought he had food poisoning and thought he would have been fine by Sunday’s event.

We regret to inform you that Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion, Will Ospreay will not be competing at tomorrow’s Epic Encounter event. On Thursday he had come down with what was thought to be food poisoning and it was assumed he would be good to go, come show time. However as time went on, he got progressively worse to the extent he was rushed to A&E and after an examination, he has today been diagnosed with a Kidney infection. The timing of this couldn’t be worse for us, but the health of our performers is paramount & our immediate thoughts are with Ospreay as he recuperates and gets himself back to full health. We appreciate that there will be disappointment surrounding this announcement, no one was looking forward to the Suzuki Vs Ospreay contest more than us & we will do everything we can to reschedule it for a later date. We wanted to communicate this news to you at the earliest possible opportunity and as a result, don’t have a complete picture of what this means for tomorrow’s event. But rest assured, Minoru Suzuki has arrived safely in the UK this afternoon and will still be making his long-awaited return to a Revolution Pro Wrestling ring. Ultimately, despite this setback, we remain committed to presenting an unforgettable night of Pro Wrestling At Its Best.

Ospreay has been the Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion since defeating Zack Sabre Jr on February 14, 2020. He has since defended the title against Michael Oku, Ricky Knight Jr, Shota Umino, Doug Williams, and Kyle Fletcher.

Breaking: This is not something we wanted to be posting tonight, but Will Ospreay is out of tomorrows Epic Encounter with a Kidney Infection. Our thoughts are with him at this time Full Story: https://t.co/FZYe7ixVZ5 We will update on what this means for the card in the AM — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) May 21, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]