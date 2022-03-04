Revolution Pro announced this afternoon that Will Ospreay will defend the Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship against Minoru Suzuki at RevPro Epic Encounter on May 22.

The promotion tweeted, “SUNDAY MAY 22nd York Hall, Bethnal Green, London Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Champion Vs Former Champion WILL OSPREAY VS MINORU SUZUKI Tickets on sale NOW: http://bit.ly/EpicEncounter22”

Minoru Suzuki is a former Undisputed British Heavyweight champion. Suzuki held the title for 105 days in 2018. As noted, the NJPW star is set to attend several events over WrestleMania weekend including Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8, Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, WrestleCon’s Supershow, and NJPW Lonestar Shootout.

Will Ospreay has held the RevPro British Heavyweight title since defeating Zack Sabre Jr on February 14, 2020. He has since defended the British Heavyweight Championship against Michael Oku, Shota Umino, Ricky Knight Jr, and Doug Williams. As noted, at the last RevPro event, Ospreay had called out AEW star Jon Moxley before he was interrupted by Gabriel Kidd.

