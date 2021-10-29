Minoru Suzuki made his first Impact Wrestling appearance on tonight’s fallout episode.

“The King of Pro-Wrestling” came out seconds after the former Impact World Champion Josh Alexander snuck up and suplexed the current champion, Moose, during his in-ring speech. Once Moose retreated out of the ring following Alexander’s ambush, that was when Suzuki entered the ring. He and Alexander exchanged stiff blows before security pulled them apart.

Next week, Suzuki will make his in-ring debut for the company. He’ll be teaming up with Moose and W. Morrissey against Matt Cardona, Eddie Edwards and Alexander (** full spoilers are available here **).

For the last two weeks, Impact has aired several career highlight packages promoting his arrival. Suzuki was part of last week’s post-Bound For Glory TV tapings.

– Also added to next week’s show, Mickie James will put her newly won Knockouts Championship on the line against long-standing rival Madison Rayne. James succeeded Deonna Purrazzo at Bound For Glory last weekend. This will be her first title defense.

Below is the announced card for next week’s show:

* Minoru Suzuki, Moose & W. Morrissey vs. Josh Alexander, Matt Cardona & Eddie Edwards

* Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Madison Rayne

* No. 1 Contenders Match for the X-Division Championship: Steve Maclin vs. Rohit Raju vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus

* And on Tuesday, Chelsea Green will face John Skyler in a No. 1 Contenders Match for the Digital Media Championship

This match will air on Impact Plus and Impact’s YouTube Channel