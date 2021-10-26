Impact Wrestling taped several matches and segments for upcoming shows on Sunday and Monday at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Thanks to F4Wonline.com and Mack for the following spoilers from the tapings:

SUNDAY’S TAPING:

* Impact World Champion Moose cut a heel promo on AEW, WWE, Roman Reigns, The New Day, Becky Lynch and others

* Trey Miguel retained the X Division Title over Rocky Romero

* Knockouts Champion Mickie James had an in-ring segment with Mercedes Martinez to set up their Turning Point title match. James also retained her title over Madison Rayne

* Laredo Kid became the new #1 contender to the X Division Title by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Black Taurus, Rohit Raju and Steve Maclin

* Ace Austin defeated Chris Sabin

* Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. FinJuice ended in a No Contest after The Bullet Club’s Chris Bey, El Phantasmo and Hikuleo interfered and attacked both teams

* Eric Young defeated Jai Vidal after an in-ring promo by Violent By Design

* Heath defeated Joe Doering. Violent By Design attacked Heath and Rhino after the match

* The main event was Impact World Champion Moose, Minoru Suzuki and W. Morrissey vs. Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards and Matt Cardona

* Other matches taped on Sunday were Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Zicky Dice and VSK, Chelsea Green vs. John Skyler, Rosemary and Havok vs. Brandi Lauren and Kimber Lee with Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration watching from ringside, Rachael Ellering vs. Tasha Steelz, Jake Something vs. Matthew Rehwoldt

MONDAY’S TAPING:

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Kaleb With A K

* Eddie Edwards defeated W. Morrissey and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat to become the new #1 contender to Impact World Champion Moose for Turning Point. Moose vs. Edwards looks to be a Full Metal Mayhem match

* The KISS Demon, Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus defeated Hernandez, Fallah Bahh and Johnny Swinger

* Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration defeated Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren. The Decay faced off with the champs after the match

* Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace retained over John Skyler

* Mercedes Martinez won a match and was attacked after. Knockouts Champion Mickie James made the save but Martinez laid her out after

* Josh Alexander defeated Minoru Suzuki in the main event

* Other matches taped on Monday were Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows vs. Hikuleo, Willie Mack vs. VSK, Laredo Kid vs. Steve Maclin, Jake Something vs. Matt Rehwoldt vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Chelsea Green, Rocky Romero vs. Rohit Raju