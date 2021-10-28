Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Thursday on AXS TV at 8 pm EST and on Impact’s YouTube membership page [which will put the live episode up at 8:30 PM ET]! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Impact:

Tonight’s the fallout episode from Bound For Glory. The full results are available here.

What are you most looking forward to on TOMORROW's IMPACT? pic.twitter.com/hnL0BTKmvL — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 28, 2021

#IMPACTin60 features the Best of Daffney TONIGHT at 10/9c immediately following IMPACT on @AXSTV! pic.twitter.com/ojVIrlUlwM — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 28, 2021

** Before tonight’s show, VSK defeated Sam Beale on Before The Impact. After the match, Brian Myers and the Learning Tree lead a beatdown on Beale. Rich Swann and Willie Mack come out and make the save.**

After bringing the Impact World Championship home, Josh Alexander never imagined in mere seconds that Moose would steal the title from under his nose after cashing in his Call Your Shot clause. Now, it’s Moose’s world, and we’re just living in it. We kick things off with the champion himself!

Moose’s In-Ring Promo:

As commentator Matt Striker said, Moose is there to command respect and attention. Just as Moose is about to speak, Eddie Edwards sprints down the ramp with a kendo stick in hand. Both men pummel each other until security comes out to stop it. The fans beg to have let them continue fighting, but Impact Management will not let that happen. So, Moose heads back to the ring and gives his speech.

Moose begins by mentioning what a moment it was for him to snatch the title from Alexander right in front of his family. He says he has no sympathy for his actions. Then, he fires up a massive diss towards Kenny Omega, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, The New Day and others who are currently champions or at the top of their respective promotions. Moose turns around and faces the ramp, calling out the men and women in the back. Josh Alexander sneaks in and sends Moose flat on his back with a suplex. Moose retreats out of the ring. And guess who comes out next? “Murder Grandpa” Minoru Suzuki!

"It doesn't matter how elite you are, it doesn't matter what tribe you're chief to, it doesn't matter if you're the boss, the man…hell you can add a new day to the week – I'm still the greatest champion in all of professional wrestling." #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheMooseNation pic.twitter.com/YCeeFj6K00 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 29, 2021

Moose is standing in the crowd with a concerning look on his face. In the ring, Alexander and Suzuki stand face-to-face. The fans ring out with a “This is awesome” chant. These men start to exchange stiff blows. Security runs out again to split them up. Alexander and Suzuki’s adrenaline rushes are through the roof!

– D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! They review everything that just transpired as well as all the exciting moments from Bound For Glory.

– Gia Miller finds Moose, who’s just heading to the back after that wild intro. Despite knowing he has many targets on his back now, he promises he’ll take them all down one by one. Matt Cardona steps up to him. They start to brawl.

We head back to the ring to see Spidey Trey defend his new piece of gold against an NJPW legend!

X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Rocky Romero

**We wish “The King of Sneaky Style” Rocky Romero a Happy Birthday! **

Both men keep things grounded in the beginning with back and forth lockups. Trey Miguel leapfrogs over and hits a perfect dropkick. The fans are certainly pulling for him. Miguel uses the bottom rope to help assist him with a stretch hold. Romero sends Miguel off the rope but eats a basement dropkick. Miguel lands a beautiful Asai moonsault just before the commercial break.