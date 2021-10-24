Mickie James won the Impact Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory.

James hit a tornado DDT to put Purrazzo down and get the big win. This is her fourth Knockouts Championship reign.

Purrazzo had held the title for 343 days.

