Mickie James won the Impact Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory.
James hit a tornado DDT to put Purrazzo down and get the big win. This is her fourth Knockouts Championship reign.
Purrazzo had held the title for 343 days.
