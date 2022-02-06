RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay called out Jon Moxley during Revolution Pro Wrestling’s Sunday show in London.

During the segment, he made mention of Jon Moxley to tease a possible future match between them. His segment was later interrupted by Gabriel Kidd.

Will Ospreay has held the RevPro British Heavyweight title since defeating Zack Sabre Jr on February 14, 2020. Ospreay successfully defended the British Heavyweight Championship against Michael Oku at RevPro’s High Stakes event on January 30.

Below are the results and highlights from Sunday’s event:

* TK Cooper and Chuck Mambo defeated Dan Magee and Mad Kurt

* Alex Coughlin defeated Joshua James

* Hyan defeated Debbie Keitel (REV Pro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Champion Match)

* Michael Oku (c) defeated Callum Newman

* Dan Moloney defeated JJ Gale

* Gabriel Kidd defeated Ricky Knight Jr.

* Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis defeated Shota Umino and Yota Tsuji

Ospreay called out Jon Moxley at RevPro tonight, perhaps teasing a match in Chicago pic.twitter.com/0iPft9yxiB — Ciarán (@CiaranRH2) February 6, 2022

Kidd is out to challenge Ospreay for the RevPro British Heavyweight Championship!!@GabrielKidd_ @WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/wJWYgJSVOz — Ciarán (@CiaranRH2) February 6, 2022

