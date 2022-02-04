AEW star Jon Moxley will be making his return to NJPW on April 16.

Moxley announced in a promo that he will be coming to NJPW’s Windy City Riot show and wants the promotion to bring their best.

When I think of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, I think of concussions, I think of swollen red chests, I think bruises and swelling. I think of sweat flying, I think of individuals digging down deep into their souls to prove who’s the best on that blue mat. The men who call themselves the best in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Shingo, Okada, and Tanahashi. One thing has not changed. I am the boogeyman in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and nobody can call themselves the best as long as I am lurking in the shadows. So I will be in Chicago on April 16. New Japan Pro-Wrestling, like you always do, bring your best.

Jon Moxley last wrestled for NJPW at a set of New Japan Strong tapings in Philadelphia last October.

Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Yuji Nagata, Tomohiro Ishii, Jay White, Juice Robinson & David Finlay, Tom Lawlor, Jonah, Fred Rosser, and Brody King were already announced for the upcoming event.

NJPW Windy City Riot will take place at the Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park, Illinois.

Below is Moxley’s promo:

