New Japan Pro Wrestling took to social media to tease that “big” news is coming this Monday at 10 PM EST.

The promotion noted that it will be the first news for their “biggest US event” and they predict a “riot.”

As noted, in the latest episode of NJPW STRONG, Jay White defeated AEW wrestler Christopher Daniels. The episode was the fourth and final episode from their Nemesis tapings.

Below are NJPW’s tweets teasing about the big US event in spring:

January 31 10PM eastern/9c/8m/7p Catch the first news of the biggest US event this spring. We predict a Riot…#njpw — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 31, 2022

This November, Battle in the Valley saw unbelievable action and massive surprises… What will happen April in *******?#njpw pic.twitter.com/4aW48RoYLF — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 30, 2022

