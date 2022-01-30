This week’s NJPW Strong: Nemesis was the final installment from the tapings from Hollywood, California.
The main event saw a match between two seasoned in-ring veterans, Jay White and Christopher Daniels.
You can see the results below:
Alex Zayne defeated Ariya Daivari
Alex Coughlin defeated JR Kratos
Jay White defeated Christopher Daniels
As the evening approached its conclusion, White got on the mic and complained about AEW before saying he wants an opponent that’s “truly elite.” He said it was still “his era” and he will defend that idea in the ring.
When NJPW Global posted the clip to Twitter, they wrote “bay-bay” in the caption, seemingly teasing a future match between Adam Cole and Jay White.
You can see highlights below:
A big back body drop from @jaywhiteNZ, and Daniels smacks hard into the concrete!
#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 30, 2022
THE BIGGER THEY ARE
THE HARDER THEY FALL WHEN I GUTWRENCH THEM https://t.co/iFb3bNLf1V
— Alex Coughlin (@AlexCoughlin93) January 30, 2022
BEST. MOONSAULT. EVER- but the worst landing possible!
#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 30, 2022
👀👀👀'How about you send someone truly Elite?'
Bay-bay, it's still @jaywhiteNZ's era- and the Switchblade has a bone to pick with @AEW!
#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 30, 2022
Didn't catch STRONG in real time?
Alex Coughlin shows how the show got its name!
#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 30, 2022
Another incredible episode of #njpwSTRONG saw nothing held back in the ring… and nothing held back on the mic for Jay White!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/GJVZ6IBHzK pic.twitter.com/r7vLCUwYD6
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 30, 2022
