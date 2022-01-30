This week’s NJPW Strong: Nemesis was the final installment from the tapings from Hollywood, California.

The main event saw a match between two seasoned in-ring veterans, Jay White and Christopher Daniels.

You can see the results below:

Alex Zayne defeated Ariya Daivari

Alex Coughlin defeated JR Kratos

Jay White defeated Christopher Daniels

As the evening approached its conclusion, White got on the mic and complained about AEW before saying he wants an opponent that’s “truly elite.” He said it was still “his era” and he will defend that idea in the ring.

When NJPW Global posted the clip to Twitter, they wrote “bay-bay” in the caption, seemingly teasing a future match between Adam Cole and Jay White.

You can see highlights below:

