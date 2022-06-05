WWE has confirmed Cody Rhodes’ injury and has confirmed that he will still be facing Seth Rollins tonight at “Hell in the Cell.”

The promotion announced that Cody Rhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with Seth Rollins this past Monday on WWE RAW. The tendon tore completely off the bone during weight training on Friday.

Below is WWE’s full statement about Rhodes’ injury:

Rumors have circulated that Cody Rhodes suffered an injury this weekend after an attack at the hands of Seth “Freakin” Rollins. However, as announced on the WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show this is not the case.What is accurate is Rhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with Rollins this past Monday on RAW. Rhodes kept this very quiet but on Friday, while weight training in preparation for his match, the tendon tore completely off the bone. Nonetheless, being the man and the competitor that he is, Rhodes has vowed to still face Rollins inside Hell in a Cell tonight.There is no doubt Rollins must be salivating to get his hands on a wounded Rhodes tonight.

You can follow our live ongoing coverage of "Hell in a Cell" at this link here.

