Tonight's event broadcasts live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.
WWE is promoting seven matches for tonight’s card:
- Hell in a Cell Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
- “Raw” Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)
- WWE United States Championship Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Theory (c)
- No Holds Barred Match: Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss
- Handicap Match: Bobby Lashley vs. MVP & Omos
- Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens
- AJ Styles, Finn Balor & Liv Morgan vs. The Judgement Day (Edge, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley)
Our live coverage of WWE “Hell in a Cell” begins at 8 PM ET.
BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw.
While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone.
However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight. pic.twitter.com/gpl2S8ilPI
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2022
