Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live WWE “Hell in a Cell” viewing party. Tonight’s event broadcasts live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

WWE is promoting seven matches for tonight’s card:

  • Hell in a Cell Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
  • “Raw” Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)
  • WWE United States Championship Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Theory (c)
  • No Holds Barred Match: Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss
  • Handicap Match: Bobby Lashley vs. MVP & Omos
  • Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens
  • AJ Styles, Finn Balor & Liv Morgan vs. The Judgement Day (Edge, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley)

Our live coverage of WWE “Hell in a Cell” begins at 8 PM ET.

