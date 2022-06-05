Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live WWE “Hell in a Cell” viewing party. Tonight’s event broadcasts live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

WWE is promoting seven matches for tonight’s card:

Hell in a Cell Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

“Raw” Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

WWE United States Championship Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Theory (c)

No Holds Barred Match: Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

Handicap Match: Bobby Lashley vs. MVP & Omos

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

AJ Styles, Finn Balor & Liv Morgan vs. The Judgement Day (Edge, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley)

Our live coverage of WWE “Hell in a Cell” begins at 8 PM ET.

BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw. While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone. However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight. pic.twitter.com/gpl2S8ilPI — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2022

