Matt Cardona has revealed to Wrestling Inc.’s Nick Hausman that “surgery will be this upcoming Tuesday” on his torn bicep.

The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion suffered the injury at GCW’s Downward Spiral event in a match against Blake Christian when the high-flying wrestler hit him with a dive to the outside. Despite suffering the injury Cardona battled on to win, and that’s the attitude he has now, as he “didn’t want to get” the surgery.

Cardona is currently one of the busiest men in professional wrestling, and he was scheduled to defend the ’10 Pounds Of Gold’ against Nick Aldis at NWA Alwayz Ready on June 11 in Knoxville, Tennessee. While he believes “there’s no good time to ever get injured,” he insisted that “this definitely is not a good time,” due to the momentum he has behind him.

“I wanted to just old-school tape it up and keep fighting, but that’s not the smartest thing to do because I want to be doing this for a long, long time,” he said. “I saw a surgeon, two different doctors, they all recommended the surgery so it is what it is.”

Cardona was recently announced for The Wrestling Showcase which is taking place on September 3 and will feature an eight-man tournament, with the likes of Killer Kross and Tony Nese involved. As exclusively revealed in his interview, Cardona is set to go one-on-one with WWE legend Tatanka. As of late, the two men have traded words back and forth on social media, mostly with Cardona taking shots at Tatanka’s lack of WWE action figures.

That match is still on the books for now, as he is hoping to get everything “taken care of in three months,” but Cardona has insisted he is “not going to rush anything,” but he believes he “can do it.”

“So the surgeon said five months, other doctors said three months, other people said four months,” he said. “I am hoping for three … this is my motivation right now, is getting this all taken care of in three months … that’s the goal, to come back in three months. I am only going to come back when I am 100 percent.”

Wrestling Inc. can confirm that the plan for Cardona’s Wrestling Showcase match is to have Cardona pick an opponent of his choosing to face off against Tatanka if he is not fully recovered and ready to wrestle by the show. You can learn more about The Wrestling Showcase by following them on Twitter @WrestShowcase.

