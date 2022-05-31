It appears Matt Cardona, the man who is always ready, will not be ready for some time. After getting hurt while working GCW’s Downward Spiral event this past weekend, Cardona confirmed the extent of his injury today on Twitter. The prognosis: Not good.

“Got a MRI today,” Cardona tweeted. “Bicep is torn. Surgery needed. Will unfortunately need to cancel some dates.”

Got a MRI today. Bicep is torn. Surgery needed. Will unfortunately need to cancel some dates. — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 31, 2022

Cardona wrestled Blake Christian at Downward Spiral and was apparently hurt when Christian hit a dive to the outside. Despite the injury, Cardona continued the match and even went on to win, hitting Christian with a low blow and rolling him up with a School Boy pin. Cardona bragged about the victory after the show (and also chastised some fans for giving him the finger while he was down).

I MIGHT BE INJURED!!! https://t.co/JzJzZhHfYG — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 29, 2022

Cardona’s match with Christian was actually his second match of the day — earlier in the evening, he had taken on Rich Swann at Pro Wrestling Revolver’s Vegas Vacation event, putting the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship on the line. Swann emerged victorious, ending Cardona’s reign at 114 days, the longest reign of the title to date.

It’s unclear how much time Cardona will miss; a torn bicep can take up to several weeks to several months to heal, and with Cardona requiring surgery, it’s to be expected he will miss some time. Cardona is the current NWA World Heavyweight Champion and was scheduled to defend the title against Nick Aldis at NWA Alwayz Ready on June 11 in Knoxville, Tennessee. It is likely, though not confirmed, that Cardona will be unable to defend the title on this show.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts