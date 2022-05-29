After pulling double duty last night in two separate matches, Matt Cardona is apparently injured.

The current NWA Champion revealed via social media that he believes he’s suffering from an arm injury when he caught Blake Christian doing a dive at last night’s Game Changer Wrestling show. He notes that it feels like some sort of bicep tear, so he will be returning home before originally intended to get it properly examined.

“I might be injured,” Cardona writes. “I think I tore my bicep and I still finished the match and beat [Blake Christian].”

As mentioned, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion wrestled two different matches last night. First, he unsuccessfully defended his Digital Media Championship against Rich Swann at a Wrestling Revolver event before coming to the GCW show and wrestling Christian. The final moments of the match saw Cardona use a low blow and rollup to earn the victory, all while nursing his injured arm.

Nick Aldis is scheduled to challenge Cardona for the NWA Championship at the “Alwayz Ready” pay-per-view on June 11, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenessee. We will let you know if Cardona will miss the upcoming match or any action due to this injury.

GCW “Downward Spiral” had several standout matches last night, including Johnny ‘Game Changer’ vs. Joey Janela and ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Chris Bey. You can see Wrestling Inc.’s full coverage of the show at this link.

I MIGHT BE INJURED!!! https://t.co/JzJzZhHfYG — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 29, 2022

Do you have no sympathy? I had an injured scare, finished the match, and was able to win. I’m the new ALL HEART! You can now call me ALL HEART 2000 Matt Cardona!!! https://t.co/1S7G5O7HZI — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 29, 2022

I think I tore my bicep and I still finished the match and beat you!!! https://t.co/PWzrCryEV6 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 29, 2022

