Announced card

Joey Janela vs. Johnny Game Changer (John Morrison)

Matt Cardona vs. Blake Christian

Allie Katch, Billie Starkz & Sandra Moone vs. The Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice)

Mike Bailey vs. Chris Bey

Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne vs. ASF & Gringo Loco

Effy vs. Kevin Blackwood

Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch vs. Drew Parker & Rina Yamashita

Early Morning Guy Steele vs. The Rotation vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Matt Vandagriff vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Titus Alexander

Our coverage starts at 11 pm EST

