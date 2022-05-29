The Impact Digital Media title has changed hands.

During tonight’s Wrestling Revolver Vegas Vacation event, Rich Swann defeated Matt Cardona to become the new Impact Digital Media Champion.

Before losing the belt tonight, Cardona had been the champion for 114 days. He became the champion on the February 3 edition of Impact after defeating Jordynne Grace.

Below are highlights from the match:

😤 Rich Swann is here, but unfortunately, the title isn’t.@SoSaysShernoff speaks with a man who is extremely unhappy with the actions of Matt Cardona. Missed @PWRevolver #RevolverVegas? Comes with unlimited replays on #FITE. ▶️ https://t.co/ulthsO3m9h pic.twitter.com/xEA4wDHRLf — FITE (@FiteTV) May 29, 2022

