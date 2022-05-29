The Impact Digital Media title has changed hands.
During tonight’s Wrestling Revolver Vegas Vacation event, Rich Swann defeated Matt Cardona to become the new Impact Digital Media Champion.
Before losing the belt tonight, Cardona had been the champion for 114 days. He became the champion on the February 3 edition of Impact after defeating Jordynne Grace.
Below are highlights from the match:
ROYALTY! #RichSwann #RevolverVegas pic.twitter.com/XeiU9euWh0
— NailsAndNY – Egomaniac (@NailsAndNY) May 29, 2022
Long Live Rich Swann! 👑 #RichSwann #RevolverVegas pic.twitter.com/YOPhAeWlPG
— NailsAndNY – Egomaniac (@NailsAndNY) May 29, 2022
NEW CHAMP #RichSwann #RevolverVegas pic.twitter.com/tPQ4Q0cafs
— NailsAndNY – Egomaniac (@NailsAndNY) May 29, 2022
😤 Rich Swann is here, but unfortunately, the title isn’t.@SoSaysShernoff speaks with a man who is extremely unhappy with the actions of Matt Cardona.
Missed @PWRevolver #RevolverVegas? Comes with unlimited replays on #FITE.
▶️ https://t.co/ulthsO3m9h pic.twitter.com/xEA4wDHRLf
— FITE (@FiteTV) May 29, 2022
.@TheMattCardona = Lots of Buyrates!
Fresh off his match at @PWRevolver #RevolverVegas, Matt Cardona talks to @SoSaysShernoff outside the venue in Las Vegas.
Includes unlimited replays* pic.twitter.com/JWzI75obd5
— FITE (@FiteTV) May 29, 2022
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]