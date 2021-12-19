It’s been announced via social media that Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace will be defending her title against Kiera Hogan at next month’s Terminus event.

This show, Terminus’ first legitimate event, will be happening at the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia. It was also announced yesterday the Impact World Champion Moose will be going one-on-one with Alex Coughlin in what appears to be a non-title match.

Others that are set to be at the debut event include Tracy Williams, Liiza Hall, Janai Kai, Invictus Khash, Jay Lethal, JDX, Joe Keys, Daniel Garcia, Bandido, Dante Caballero, Lee Moriarty, and Fred Yehi.

Below is the updated line-up:

Impact World Champion Moose vs. Alex Coughlin

Liiza Hall vs. Janai Kai

Impact Digital Media Championship

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Kiera Hogan

Terminus, a new promotion starting from ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham and Baron Black, was created after Ring of Honor announced its hiatus until April 2022. ROH’s last pay-per-view before the hiatus, Final Battle, saw Gresham defeat Jay Lethal to become the new ROH World Champion.

After the match concluded, Gresham grabbed a microphone and advised ROH fans to follow Terminus. He says they will show honor to the talent that ROH did not, according to Gresham.

“I realized that [ROH] did not care about honor. So as long as I am champion, I will not allow this company to get back on its feet and abandon us again. I will not allow it. I will take the heart and soul of this company and the essence of this company and I will take it with me to TERMINUS. In TERMINUS, the pure professional wrestler, the pure style will be valued. We will not be treated like a last resort. We are the essence, we are the lifeblood, we are the future of professional wrestling. I know this because I am The Foundation.”

You can see the full announcement below: