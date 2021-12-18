Impact World Champion Moose is set to face NJPW star Alex Coughlin for the first Terminus event on January 16.

Moose was first announced for the event in November, but his opponent was finally announced today.

Terminus is the new promotion by ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham. Gresham will be running the company with Baron Black.

The promotion was created after Ring of Honor announced its hiatus until April 2022. ROH’s last pay-per-view before the hiatus was Final Battle. At Final Battle, Gresham defeated Jay Lethal to become the new ROH World Champion. On Friday at GCW’s Blood On The Hills, Gresham retained the title against AJ Gray.

The first Terminus show will be happening at the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Others that are set to be at the debut event include Tracy Williams, Liiza Hall, Janai Kai, Invictus Khash, Jay Lethal, JDX, Joe Keys, Daniel Garcia, Bandido, Dante Caballero, Lee Moriarty, and Fred Yehi.

Below is the updated line-up:

* Impact World Champion Moose vs. Alex Coughlin

* Liiza Hall vs. Janai Kai