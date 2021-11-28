Impact World Champion Moose has been announced for the first Terminus event on January 16. No word yet on who Moose will face.

Jonathan Gresham and Baron Black’s promotion, Terminus, is being touted as “modern age grappling” with the first show happening at the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Already announced so far are Daniel Garcia, Bandido, and Janai Kai.

The ROH World Champion is currently Bandido and he will meet Gresham for the title at ROH Final Battle on December 17.

The formation of Terminus comes weeks after Ring of Honor announced a hiatus following the upcoming PPV. As noted, ROH is not renewing any contracts, which will end either late this year or early next year.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.