Jonathan Gresham announced he is starting up a new wrestling promotion called Terminus.

“Terminus. Modern age grappling. 1/16/22 Atlanta, GA,” Gresham wrote on social media.

In the video promo, it also teased “all roads lead to Terminus.”

As noted earlier today, Jonathan Gresham defeated Brody King over the weekend at ROH Honor For All to become the new number one contender. You can read a full recap of the event here.

The ROH World Champion is currently Bandido and he will meet Gresham for the title at ROH Final Battle on December 17.

Ring of Honor is set to go on hiatus after the PPV until April 2022. The company is reportedly going to operate more as an independent promotion in the future as it is not renewing contracts.

“Throughout the pandemic, our top priority was to keep everyone healthy and safe, and despite not producing any live events over 18 months, we were able to keep everyone fully contracted,” ROH wrote in a statement last month. “We now find ourselves at a time where we need to make changes to our business operations and are planning a pivot for Ring of Honor, with a new mission and strategy.”

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins retweeted Gresham’s video and recalled a story:

“One time a young JG paid my booking fee — when the promoter couldn’t come up with the cash — so I would stay and work. We ended up tearing it up in front of about 6 people, & had a couple more bangers months later. He never looked back. Invest in yourself, friends.”