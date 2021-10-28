The pro wrestling world was shocked after Ring of Honor announced that not only would they be going on hiatus after Final Battle but also that ROH talent would be let go from their contracts. ROH talent that have expiring contracts this year will not be re-signed, but ROH talent that have longer contracts will continue to get paid. Full details of the situation can be found by clicking here.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that ROH will come out of their hiatus operating more as an independent promotion. This will be the same as larger indie promotions like PWG and GCW where they bring in top talents for shows.

However, this will make it difficult for champions as there is no guarantee they can make every show, and there is a chance they could get signed and not be able to drop the title on their show. For example, when MSK were signed to WWE, they were PWG World Tag Team Champions at the time and never lost the titles on a PWG show.

In their announcement, ROH announced this hiatus will be taken to “reimagine” the company with a fan-focused product in mind. It is unclear what the status of ROH’s Championships will be during this hiatus until April 2022.