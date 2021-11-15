The ROH World Title match is now official for Final Battle.

Sunday’s ROH Honor For All event saw Jonathan Gresham defeat Brody King to become the new #1 contender to the ROH World Title. ROH has since confirmed Gresham vs. ROH World Champion Bandido for Final Battle.

Bandido also worked Honor For All on Sunday night, defeating Demonic Flamita in a No DQ match. You can click here for our full recap of the event.

ROH Final Battle will take place on Saturday, December 11 from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD. Tickets are on sale now at this link. Final Battle will be the final ROH pay-per-view before the company goes on a major hiatus until April 2022.

Below is the current announced card for Final Battle:

ROH World Title Match

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match

Willow or Trish Adora or Allysin Kay or Mandy Leon vs. Rok-C (c)

Grudge Match

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King