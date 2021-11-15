Ring of Honor’s Honor For All event was on Sunday, November 14 from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore.

During the show, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett became the new ROH Tag Team Champions after defeating Dragon Lee and Kenny King.

In the main event, Bandido retained the ROH World Championship by defeating Demonic Flamita.

Honor For All aired exclusively on the HonorClub platform.

Below are the results:

* Taylor Rust defeated Tracy Williams (Pure Rules Match)

* Holidead defeated Quinn McKay, Trish Adora, and Vita VonStarr

* The Briscoes (c) defeated Effy and AJ Gray (GCW Tag Team Championship Match)

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Brody King

* Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated Dragon Lee and Kenny King (c) (ROH Tag Team Championship Match)

* Bandido (c) defeated Flamita (No DQ Match for the ROH World Title)

