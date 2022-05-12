The NWA World’s Heavyweight Title will be on the line in the main event of the upcoming Alwayz Ready pay-per-view.

It was recently announced that NWA Alwayz Ready is being held to honor Matt Cardona, the current World’s Heavyweight Champion. NWA owner Billy Corgan has now confirmed that Cardona will defend his title against Nick Aldis in the main event of Alwayz Ready.

A stipulation for Aldis vs. Cardona II will be confirmed on Tuesday, May 17, and it will be either a Steel Cage match or a Deathmatch. The storyline is that Cardona wants the Deathmatch, while Aldis wants the Cage Match.

Cardona has been NWA champion since defeating Trevor Murdoch at the NWA 73rd Anniversary Show on August 29. The Alwayz Ready main event will be a rematch of Aldis vs. Cardona at The Crockett Cup Day 2 back on March 20, which saw Cardona retain in a match that had WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee.

Cardona also currently holds the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title, the AIW Absolute Title, the AIW Intense Title, and the All-Star Wrestling Heavyweight Title.

NWA Alwayz Ready will air live on Sunday, June 11 from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN. It will air live on pay-per-view and FITE. Below is the current card:

Steel Cage Match or Deathmatch for the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title

Nick Aldis vs. Matt Cardona (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

KiLynn King vs. Kamille (c)

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

Doug Williams and Harry Smith vs. Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 (c)

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy vs. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle (c)

NWA World Television Title Match

Matthew Mims vs. Tyrus (c)

NWA National Title Match

Chris Adonis vs. Jax Dane (c)

