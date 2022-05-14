AEW star Tony Nese has been announced for The Wrestling Showcase, according to an exclusive report from WrestleZone.

The Wrestling Showcase event will feature an eight-man tournament. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is the fifth participant confirmed for the upcoming tournament.

The other tournament participants are Matt Cardona, Steve Maclin, Killer Kross, and Jacob Fatu.

The Wrestling Showcase is set for September 3 in Schaumburg, Illinois, and will also be available to stream on FITE.

Taya Valkyrie and Deonna Purrazzo are also scheduled to appear at the Wrestling Showcase.

As noted, Tony Nese and Mark Sterling are set to face Hook & Danhuasen in the buy-in, pre-show match at AEW Double or Nothing. AEW Double Or Nothing is May 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

🔥🔥The @WrestShowcase Presents Pro-Wrestling’s Greatest in September. Live from Illinois, the debut pro wrestling showcase features Matt Cardona, Steve Maclin, Killer Kross, Jacob Fatu, Deonna Purrazzo, and Taya Valkyrie; Only on #FITE! Read more👉 https://t.co/Hd5INsTbu7 pic.twitter.com/2C0Wf33fAV — FITE (@FiteTV) May 10, 2022

