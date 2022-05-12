As noted, tonight’s AEW Dynamite saw the in-ring debut of former ROH star Danhausen when he stepped in the ring against Tony Nese. Unfortunately for the “very nice, very evil” star, he was defeated in less than a minute when Nese hit a running knee in the corner.

Hook would then come out from the backstage area and enter the ring to chase off Nese and Mark Sterling. Despite some confusing interactions lately, Danhausen and Hook joined forces and are being named “HookHausen (Hook & Danhuasen)” as a team.

It was later announced on the show that the team will join forces to take on Tony Nese & Mark Sterling in the buy-in, pre-show match at AEW Double or Nothing. As noted previously, the main event of the show will see AEW World Heavyweight Champion ‘Hangman’ Page vs. the #1 contender, CM Punk.

You can see the updated card for AEW Double or Nothing below:

Buy-in pre-show

HookHausen (Hook & Danhuasen) Vs.Tony Nese & ‘Smart’ Mark Sterling

Main Card

Wardlow vs. MJF

If Wardlow wins, he is released from his contract with MJF. If he is to lose, he can never sign an AEW contract.

AEW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb

AEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk

Full results from tonight’s AEW Dynamite are available at this link.

